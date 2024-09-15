Ruscists strike at Pokrovsk: one person killed

Today, 15 September 2024, Russian troops continue to strike Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Pokrovsk CMA.

"Today, on 15 September, at 09:15, as a result of enemy artillery shelling (the type of weapon is being established), an outbuilding near one of the petrol stations was hit," the statement said.

It is also noted that at about 11:00 a.m., an enemy shelling took place in the western part of the city: in the area of Olshanskyi and 8th March streets.

Unfortunately, one person was killed.

The city military administration reminds that the evacuation of the community continues.