Former British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly believes that Ukraine should receive permission from the UK to launch long-range missiles at Russia.

Cleverly, who is running to become the leader of the Conservative Party, was asked whether Britain should allow Kyiv to launch long-range missiles into Russia.

He replied that Ukraine should be able to use them to neutralise launchers to defend itself, and he was disappointed that no agreement had been reached with the US.

Cleverly said that without their use (long-range missiles - Ed.), "Ukraine will not be able to defend itself".

In addition, the former foreign minister was asked why the Conservative government did not allow Ukraine to use them, to which Cleverly replied that he had sought this.

To recap, on 11 September, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.

They reaffirmed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy their support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. Blinken said that he and the UK Foreign Secretary would be in Ukraine to continue the work and hear from the Ukrainian side "how you see the months ahead and what we can do to continue to strengthen our support for Ukraine going forward".

Lemmy stressed that it was the first time in more than 10 years that the US Secretary of State and the British Foreign Secretary "have travelled together, and it's to reiterate our full support for the Ukrainian struggle".

Following the talks between US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, both leaders said they would continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. However, no decision has been made to allow Ukraine to strike at Russian territory.

