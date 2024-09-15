Since beginning of day, 100 combat engagements have already taken place, most of them in Kurakhove, Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff

The situation on the frontline remains difficult. A total of 100 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. Most of them were recorded in the Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, and Lyman directions.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

Today, enemy artillery and mortar fire in the Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions affected, in particular, the communities of Hrabovske, Vovkivka, Miropillia, Luhivka, Voronivka, and Tymofiivka. In addition, the Russians carried out air strikes with anti-aircraft gunships in the areas of Yastrubyne, Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Basivka, Voronivka, and Nova Sloboda.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attempted to storm the positions of our units near Vovchansk. At the same time, in the afternoon, enemy aircraft from the territory of the Russian Federation attacked the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops 14 times in the vicinity of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka, Kruhliakivka, and Lozova. Five firefights are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold steadfastly the defence.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 16 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Druzheliubivka, Kovalivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nevske, Makiivka, Terny, and Novosadove over the day. Eleven of the attacks ended, and two are ongoing. Enemy aircraft were active in the areas of Serebrianskyi Forest, Tverdokhlibove, and Dronivka.

Occupiers' troops continue to look for weaknesses in our defences in the Siversk direction. Near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Vyiimka, and Ivano-Dariivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks. Two more engagements are ongoing. The settlements of Siversk, Mykolaivka and Pereizne were hit by KABs.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled an attack by Russian invaders near Stupochki. At the same time, the enemy's army aviation fired twice at Chasiv Yar with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Toretsk direction, 11 hostile attacks took place in the area of Toretsk, Dachne, Shcherbynivka, and Nelipivka. Ukrainian troops repelled eight enemy attacks, and three more are ongoing. The aggressor is mainly concentrating its efforts in the vicinity of Toretsk, actively using attack aircraft and army aviation.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 16 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka and Marynivka. Defence forces are holding back the attack and have repelled 13 attacks, with three firefights still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove direction, the invaders attacked 22 times in the direction of Zhelanne Druhe, Ukrainske, Selidove, Dolyna, Heorhiivka, Katerynivka, and Kostiantynivka. Fifteen attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repelled.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, six hostile attacks took place near Vodiane, Katerynivka, and Makarivka. Three battles are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces unsuccessfully attacked near Novodarivka.

The enemy stormed the positions of our defenders four times in the Prydniprovskyi direction. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.