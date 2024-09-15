British Foreign Secretary Lammy on strikes deep into Russia by allies: No single weapon will ensure victory

The decision to allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory with Western weapons has not yet been made, and the discussion will continue during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the United States in late September.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said this in an interview with the BBC, Censor.NET reports.

The British Foreign Secretary noted that discussions on strikes deep into Russia would continue during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to New York. The Ukrainian leader plans to be in New York for the opening of the UN General Assembly in late September.

"This issue is being discussed closely with the Ukrainians as we assess their needs before the winter," Lammy said.

Answering a question from a BBC journalist about whether the absence of a solution would embolden Russian dictator Putin, the British minister said that "no war can be won with any one weapon".

Lemmy was also asked whether Britain could lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles without US support.

"It is important that the allies who support Ukraine have a common strategy for victory," the diplomat replied.

The BBC notes that Ukraine already has supplies of long-range missiles from the UK, the US, and France, but is currently allowed to strike at border areas in Russia in self-defence. No decision has yet been made on the use of such weapons deep into Russian territory.

Earlier, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that there is no single weapon that will be decisive in Russia's war against Ukraine. This is how he explained why the US does not allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia.