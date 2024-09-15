Sybiha after Russian attack on Kharkiv: Partners need to lift all restrictions on use of weapons provided to Ukraine

After the Russian attack on a high-rise building in Kharkiv on Sunday, 15 September, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on the allies to lift all restrictions on the use of weapons transferred to Ukraine.

He wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Another barbaric Russian attack on a residential building in Kharkiv. At least 30 wounded, including children," the post reads.

Sybiha stressed that Ukraine should be able to retaliate. The diplomat called on the partners to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western weapons.

"We need our partners to lift all restrictions on the use of weapons so that Ukraine can destroy Russian airfields, bombers and launchers," the minister said.

