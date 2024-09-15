Zelenskyy: Ukraine’s victory plan has 4 main points and one additional one on post-war future

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the plan for Ukraine's victory, which is to be presented to US President Joe Biden, has 4 main points and one that will be "needed after the war".

The head of state said this in an interview with American journalist Fareed Zakaria, Censor.NET reports.

"I have prepared several points. Four of them are the main points. Plus one that we need after the war. So, I will share with Biden. It's about security, it's about Ukraine's geopolitical place, it's about the very strong military support that should be available to us. And the fact that we should be free to decide how to use this or that thing. These are decisions about economic support, but I think they will be interesting. But I think this is the main thing. We are ready," Zelenskyy said.

He added that if Biden "appreciates and supports our plan and if he and his team can add something else that will strengthen our position, we will be ready."

Ukraine's victory plan

On 27 August, President Zelenskyy said at a press conference that Ukraine plans to present its "victory plan" in the war to the US in September.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the victory plan was not discussed during the Ramstein meeting.

8 September Zelenskyy says he has discussed "certain details of Ukraine's victory plan" with the US congressional delegation and plans to present it to Biden, Trump and Harris.

Later, the president said that the plan for Ukraine's victory would be presented in the United States and at the second Peace Summit.