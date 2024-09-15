Zelenskyy on offensive in Kursk region: This is risky operation, idea was for Russia to send part of its forces there

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has provided details of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Kursk operation. According to him, the idea was to send part of the Russian forces there, distracting them from other areas on the frontline.

Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Fareed Zakaria on CNN, Censor.NET reports.

According to the head of state, Ukraine had a difficult situation on the eastern front.

"First of all, we had a very difficult situation in the east, in the Kharkiv region, in Donbas, in some of these areas. This is Vuhledar, this is Pokrovsk, this is Myrnohrad, these are many different cities. People only know about Pokrovsk, but you are right that the situation was difficult. And they (the Russians - ed.) were advancing very quickly because we had no equipment," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had a large shortage of shells. Instead, the enemy had an advantage in ammunition.

"Again, when we talk about equipment, about how to equip the brigades, it doesn't really matter between us. It doesn't matter how many brigades are in one direction. If half of them are not equipped. So you just lose a lot of people. You lose people because they are not equipped with armoured vehicles or anything like that. They don't have artillery, they don't have artillery shells. If we compare the number, Russia used 12 shells, we used one to 12. That was the difference," the head of state said.

The President said that the idea of an offensive on Russia's Kursk region was a risky operation. According to Zelenskyy, the idea was for Russia to redeploy some of its forces to Kursk from other areas on the frontline.

"We understood this. But the idea was to send some Russian forces there," the head of state added.