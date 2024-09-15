Zelenskyy: Russia destroyed 80% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with guided bombs

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia has destroyed Ukraine's energy infrastructure by 80% with guided bombs.

The President noted that Russian planes taking off from military bases use 4,000 guided bombs per month in eastern Ukraine alone.

"These planes, these jets, from there they (Russians - ed.) use not only missiles, they drop four thousand guided bombs every month, four thousand bombs in the east of our territory alone. And these bombs and missiles hit the Ukrainian civilian population, schools, and the energy sector. Our entire energy infrastructure is 80% destroyed. By these guided bombs," the head of state said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine wants to be able to attack Russian bases used to bomb Ukrainian territory. To do this, Kyiv needs permission from the United States and its European partners to strike military bases in Russia with their weapons.

"Everyone is looking at the decision of the United States. Everyone is waiting for such decisions. After that, decisions are made. This is true. That's why we really wanted to use these weapons and just attack military bases with these planes, not civilian infrastructure," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, the president noted that Russia was relocating its aircraft to avoid being within the range of long-range missiles.

"I said that we had several meetings with officials, and I said that we had waited too long. Now Russia has started to move its planes from 100, 150 kilometres, from 300 to 500. After that, I will tell you that now we need more permits," Zelenskyy said.

Asked by Zakaria whether Ukraine currently has permission to launch deep strikes against Russia, the Ukrainian leader replied that it does not.