Shooting has taken place near Trump in Florida. The politician’s headquarters said he was safe, and suspect was detained (updated)

A shooting took place near the US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. The former president is safe.

This is reported by the New York Post, Censor.NET informs.

According to the newspaper, two people exchanged gunfire near the Trump West Palm Beach golf course in Florida.

The field was immediately closed and Trump was taken to a safe place.

The publication notes that the unknown gunmen were shooting at each other, not at Trump.

Trump's campaign commented on the incident. Campaign spokesman Stephen Cheung said that the former president was safe.

"There are no further details at this time," he said.

The Secret Service and the sheriff's office are investigating

The US Secret Service reported that the shooting occurred around 14:00 local time. Together with the sheriff's office, the service is investigating the incident. They added that the former president is now safe.

The suspect was detained

Later, the New York Post, citing law enforcement sources, reported that Secret Service agents had spotted a man with an AK-47 near the golf course and opened fire.

The armed man ran away. He was later detained by local police. NYP also reports that law enforcement officers found an assault rifle and a GoPro camera.

Later, the Martin County Sheriff's Office in Florida confirmed the suspect's arrest. The relevant message was posted on Facebook.

"Traffic on I-95 northbound at milepost 714 is closed. Based on wanted information released by Palm Beach County, the Martin County Sheriff's Office has stopped a vehicle and taken into custody a suspect believed to be involved in the shooting incident at Trump International in Palm Beach County. We will update this information as it becomes available," the statement said.

CNN later reported that the FBI had joined the investigation.

The attempted assassination of Trump on 13 July in Pennsylvania

On 13 July, Trump was assassinated during an election rally in Pennsylvania. Trump himself later spoke about his condition after the assassination attempt.

Two people were killed, including the person who shot at the former US president.

The suspect in the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

Read more: Trump on ending war in Ukraine: It must be done with strength and wisdom