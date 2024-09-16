Fire was extinguished in high-rise building in Kharkiv, emergency rescue operations were suspended - State Emergency Service
Rescuers managed to put out a fire in a high-rise building in Kharkiv, which was fired on September 15 by the Russians.
As informs Censor.NET, this writes the press service of the SES.
"22:00 fire in the 12-storey building eliminated. Emergency rescue operations are temporarily suspended. According to preliminary information, there are no people under the rubble, "the report said.
As a remineder, on September 15, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv, a hit was recorded in a high-rise building, there are victims. As of 21:08, one dead person and 42 wounded were reported.