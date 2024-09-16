Attack on Kyiv was massive: air defense hit almost two dozen UAVs, without destruction in capital

The air raid alert was announced in the capital around two in the morning and it lasted for about 3 and a half hours. Russian attack drones were heading to Kyiv from different directions and in different groups.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the KCMA, Serhii Popko.

"The eighth air attack of the Russian invaders on Kyiv and this is only for the first half of September! Like previous attacks, the enemy once again used UAVs, probably like "Shahed." But unlike the recent attacks, this one was massive, "he said.

According to preliminary data, the forces and means of air defense hit in the airspace around the capital almost two dozen UAVs of the enemy.

"In Kyiv, previously without injuries and destructions. Operational data are constantly updated and clarified," - stated in the message.

