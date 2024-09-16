Suspect in alleged Trump assassination attempt actively supported Ukraine and criticised politician - CNN

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified a suspect in the case of an alleged assassination attempt on the life of US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. The suspect is 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Root, who is a supporter of Ukraine and has previously actively criticised the Republican.

CNN writes about this, citing its own sources, Censor.NET reports.

"Ryan Wesley Root, whom authorities suspect of planning to attack former President Donald Trump while playing golf, has expressed strong support for Ukraine in dozens of posts a day on Platform X in 2022, saying he is ready to die in the fight and that 'we need to burn the Kremlin to the ground'," the publication writes.

A check of Ruth's personal data provided by law enforcement showed that he resides in Hawaii and has eight conflicts with the law.

He called himself an "unofficial mediator" of the Ukrainian authorities and actively encouraged soldiers from Afghanistan to take part in combat operations for Ukraine.

The FBI is currently investigating the incident. According to CNN, experts are trying to go global to find out Ruth's biography.

What preceded it?

As a reminder, a shooting took place near the US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. The former president is safe. The alleged suspect was later detained.

The attempted assassination of Trump on 13 July in Pennsylvania

On 13 July, Trump was assassinated during an election rally in Pennsylvania. Trump himself later spoke about his condition after the assassination attempt.

Two people were killed, including the person who shot at the former US president.

The suspect in the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.