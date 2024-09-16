Ukrainian defenders have successfully broken through the defences in another area in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation with the support of tanks and military aircraft - in the Russian village of Veseloye.

"What initially seemed to be a short and shallow offensive has actually turned into something much more dangerous for Russia's control over the Kursk region," the publication notes.

The journalists analysed the situation on the new frontline in the Kursk region after the Ukrainian Armed Forces broke through the Russian Armed Forces' defences on another section of the Russian-Ukrainian border last week.

Ukrainian Armed Forces break through to Veseloye village

As noted, Ukrainian tanks entered the village of Veseloye, and a fighter-bomber of the Ukrainian Air Force dropped a satellite-guided planning bomb on a building that was allegedly containing Russian military personnel.

Forbes also notes that the Russian garrison around Veseloye contains a large number of poorly trained young conscripts who, according to Kremlin policy, should not take part in hostilities.

The newspaper writes that the heavy reliance of the northern grouping of Russian troops on conscripts for the initial defence against the main Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region, which began in August, is one of the reasons why the Ukrainians have been able to advance so quickly.

"It's an ominous sign for the Russians that their defence efforts in Veseloye appear to be also dependent on untrained young men," Forbes added.

At the same time, the author of the article emphasised that the Ukrainian soldiers taking part in the fighting are battle-hardened volunteers supported by tanks, drones and military aircraft.