Energy infrastructure in 5 regions came under enemy attack - Ministry of Energy

Over the past day, civilian energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions came under enemy fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

This morning, 578 settlements were completely or partially cut off from electricity supply due to hostilities and other reasons.

In Donetsk region, the shelling caused power outages at substations, household consumers, local industry and the railway (there were disruptions in train traffic). The power supply has been restored.

In Chernihiv region, overhead lines were disconnected as a result of the shelling, and 404 subscribers in 4 settlements lost power. The power supply has been partially restored.

According to the Ministry of Energy, a fire broke out near one of the mines in Donetsk region, but no combustion products entered the mine. At the time of the incident, 550 employees were working in the mine and were notified of the accident. The fire is being extinguished, and there were no injuries.

As a reminder, on 14 January, the north of Donetsk Oblast was cut off from electricity supply as a result of Russian shelling. Russian invaders hit an infrastructure facility.

On 13 September, Russians attacked a power facility in Sumy region, killing one worker and injuring seven others.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia has destroyed 80% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure with guided bombs.

According to Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, between October 2022 and September 2024, Ukraine's energy infrastructure facilities were subjected to 1,024 Russian attacks.

