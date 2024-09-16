Mobilised servicemen undergoing training are paid UAH 20,000 per month - Land Forces

Mobilised citizens undergoing basic military training in 2024 will be paid UAH 20,000 per month.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Fitio, Censor.NET reports citing "Apostrophe".

According to him, the state provides financial support to the mobilised during training. However, the amount of payments is much lower than that of the military at the front.

Fitio explained that the period of combat training lasts from one to three months. The duration depends on the level of initial training of future fighters. During this time, the mobilised are paid 20,000 hryvnias per month.

After completing their military training, those mobilised to the front line will receive a salary of up to UAH 120,000 per month. The amount of payments will depend on the place of service and the scope of tasks.

This year, the monthly cash rewards for soldiers are UAH 30, 50, 70 and 100 thousand, depending on the tasks and conditions of military service.

