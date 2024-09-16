No changes in EU relations with Russia in near future, - Borrell

The EU does not plan to change the format of relations with Russia as long as the war in Ukraine continues.

According to Censor.NET, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said this in an interview with Euractiv.

When asked about the possibility of resetting relations with Russia in the event of a peace agreement, Borrell said: "I do not see a peace agreement with Putin's Russia in the near future."

"In the distant future, in the post-war environment, there may be some changes in relations with Russia, but the fact remains that the war is likely to continue, and it is unlikely that business as usual will be conducted under these circumstances," Borrell said.

The EU's top diplomat also recalled the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for Putin and his inner circle for serious war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"It is important to hold Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine," he said.

Earlier, Borrell strongly condemned Iran's recent transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia and promised to impose new and substantial sanctions.