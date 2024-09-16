Assassination attempt on Trump: International Legion of DIU denies that suspect served in it

The International Legion of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has denied that the suspect in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump served with them.

This is reported by Censor.NET

"Official statement. Ryan Routh, a US citizen, has never served in the International Legion of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and has no connection to the unit. ⠀

The rumours circulating in some media about this are not true," the statement said.

Watch more: Doctors operated on Farion, she is in deep cerebral coma. VIDEO

As a reminder, a shooting took place not far from US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. The former president is safe. The suspect was later detained.

According to CNN, the suspect, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Root, is a supporter of Ukraine and has previously been a vocal critic of Trump.