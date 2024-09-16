Over 50 Russian agents posing as civil society activists and calling for coup d’état in Ukraine have been detained since beginning of full-scale invasion - SSU

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Security Service and the National Police have detained more than 50 agents of the Russian special services who tried to undermine the socio-political situation in Ukraine by posing as civil society activists.

As noted, such individuals created dozens of informal associations and movements in Ukraine and positioned themselves as supporters of "people's power". They publicly called for the violent seizure of state power in Ukraine in order to support Russia's armed aggression "from within".

According to the SSU, more than 30 of them have been notified of suspicion of crimes against national security. Another 14 defendants were sentenced to actual terms of imprisonment and are currently serving their sentences.

Dnipropetrovsk region

The subversive activities of the head of the pro-Kremlin cell and eight of his accomplices were neutralised. During clandestine "congresses", members of the "public organisation" called for a coup d'état in Kyiv and discredited the Defence Forces.

Zaporizhzhia region

Five bloggers of the fake "people's power" were exposed, who, on the order of the occupiers, spread disinformation about the activities of the TCR employees. To carry out information sabotage, the defendants used their own telegram and YouTube channels, through which they made massive "stuffing" about Ukrainian servicemen.

Khmelnytskyi

Two enemy accomplices who organised video conferences with Russian propagandists and ruscism ideologues were convicted. During such online bridges, the defendants called for the seizure of power in Kyiv with the subsequent "accession" of Ukraine to Russia.

Lviv region

Two more supporters of the Kremlin regime who publicly praised Putin and the occupation groups of the aggressor country were exposed.

The SSU reports that investigations into dozens of exposed facts are ongoing to bring the perpetrators to justice for crimes against Ukraine. The comprehensive measures were carried out under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor's Office.