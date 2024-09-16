In month, Armed Forces received only 50 Mavic 3T drones from Defense Ministry. Previously, their supply was measured in thousands, - Hudymenko

During the month of 16 August to 16 September 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine received only 50 Mavic 3T drones from the Ministry of Defence.

This was reported on Facebook by Yuri Hudymenko, a retired junior sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and head of the Ukrainian Association "Mriya", Censor.NET reports.

"Dear Defence Procurement Agency, can you explain how it happened that over the past month (from 16 August to 16 September) the Armed Forces received as many as 50 (fifty) Mavic 3T drones from the Ministry of Defence? Not 50,000, not 5,000, not even 500, but 50 fucking Mavic 3Ts for the entire army? Is that half a Mavic per brigade? Or a quarter of a Mavic? Given that the supply of such drones used to be measured in thousands, and now it is 50? Who will be responsible for this?" he asks.

