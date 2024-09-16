The Kremlin called the invitation by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to representatives of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to visit the Kursk region of the Russian Federation and join the humanitarian response a provocation.

According to Censor.NET, Peskov's statement was quoted by the Russian propaganda outlet TASS.

"We expect that such provocative statements will not be perceived by the addressees. This is a pure kind of provocation."

As a reminder, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine appealed to the UN to join the humanitarian response in the Kursk region of Russia.

According to Estonian intelligence, although Russian troops have launched a counter-offensive in the Kursk region, they are not having much success.

CNN stated that the cost of the Kursk operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was high, but it is considered a success. The Kursk operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was a difficult test for the Ukrainian military. But despite all the difficulties, even after being wounded, most of them are convinced that the Kursk operation was worth it.