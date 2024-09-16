Russian troops strike at Kupiansk and Petropavlivka, one killed and one wounded

Today, 16 September 2024", Russian troops continue to shell the territory of the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a woman was wounded today as a result of hostile shelling of Kupiansk.

"A 74-year-old man died today as a result of the morning shelling of Petropavlivka village. Two more people were wounded," the statement said.

It is also noted that as a result of yesterday's shelling of Kharkiv, 12 people from the damaged building applied for assistance in resettlement. They were provided with temporary accommodation in dormitories.

"Volunteers of the Rapid Response Group, more than 70 people, are working at the site. They are providing hot meals, humanitarian aid and water. The rapid response team has sealed about 250 windows," said Syniehubov.