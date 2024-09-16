Kremlin on alleged assassination attempt on Trump: Not our business. We are watching closely, but not interfering

The Kremlin is monitoring the information coming from the United States about a possible attempted assassination attempt on US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, but is not interfering in any way.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as quoted by Russian media.

"This is not really our business. We are watching the information coming from the US," he was quoted as saying by Russian media.

According to Peskov, the Kremlin sees an "aggravation of the situation" in the United States before the election, "in particular, between political rivals".

"We are watching closely, but we are not interfering in any way," Peskov said.

Putin's spokesman also said that "a big problem and a headache" for US intelligence agencies should be establishing the suspect's possible ties to Ukraine.

"It is not for us to think here, but for the US special services. In any case, playing with fire has its consequences," Peskov added, probably alluding to the US support for Ukraine in the war with Russia.

What preceded it?

As a reminder, a shooting took place near the US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. The former president is safe. The suspect was later detained.

According to CNN, the suspect, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Root, is a supporter of Ukraine and has previously been a vocal critic of Trump.