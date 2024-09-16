Polish Ministry of Defense reaffirmed its commitment to participate in Czech initiative to supply ammunition to Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Polish Ministry of Defence has confirmed that the country is participating in the Czech initiative to supply ammunition to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The State Agency for Strategic Reserves (RARS) is holding the necessary consultations with the Czech government agency (AMOS) on this issue.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this is stated in the response of the Polish Ministry of National Defence.

"In the spring of this year, the Polish side announced that it would join the Czech Republic's proposal for the joint purchase of ammunition for the needs of Ukrainian troops. Following the statements by the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, work has begun at the government level since spring to determine the amount of the financial contribution and the terms of the project in agreement with the Czech side. The institution entrusted with these tasks is the State Agency for Strategic Reserves," the Polish Ministry of Defence said.

The ministry also said that, according to the information available to them, RARS is in dialogue with the Czech government agency AMOS and is holding the necessary consultations on this issue.

As a reminder, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Poland would allocate 100 million euros for the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for the Ukrainian army, half this year and the rest next year. He added that Warsaw's tranche was delayed this year because the previous head of the Polish Government Agency for Strategic Reserves, which deals with such issues, was detained in London under an international arrest warrant.

Read more: Poland supports Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine and is ready to allocate EUR 100 million for it - Sikorski

Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine

At the Munich Security Conference in February, Czech President Petr Pavel said that his country had found hundreds of thousands of shells for Ukraine, but that the project needed funding. He called on allies to help raise money to buy the weapons. A number of countries responded and contributed to the Czech initiative to purchase shells for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In total, almost 20 countries have joined Prague's idea.

As reported earlier, the Czech Republic has signed a contract for the first 180,000 pieces of artillery ammunition for Ukraine and is working on obtaining another 300,000 pieces.

The partner countries plan to supply Ukraine with half a million pieces of ammunition by the end of 2024 as part of the Czech initiative.