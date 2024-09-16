Zelenskyy to address UN General Assembly on September 25 - Voice of America

On 25 September, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the UN General Assembly.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Voice of America.

As noted, the general debate at the UN General Assembly will begin on 24 September, and on the same day, US President Joe Biden is due to speak there, and the next day, on 25 September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak.

Read more: Meeting with Biden is scheduled for September, I will present him victory plan - Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy has previously said that he plans to personally introduce the so-called "victory plan" to his Western partners, including President Biden, as well as US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

"The victory package that I will present to the President of the United States can pave the way for a lasting peace - for the full implementation of the Peace Formula," Zelenskyy said on 13 September.

He specifically emphasised the need for "long-range capability sufficient to change the course of the war and force Russia to seek peace".