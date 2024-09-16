Resonant attack on policemen in Vinnytsia region: two servicemen to be tried - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

Prosecutors of the Vinnytsia Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Southern Region have sent to court an indictment against two servicemen who killed one police officer, injured another and fled the scene during a car inspection.

As noted, they are charged with a completed attempted murder of two people in order to conceal another criminal offence; appropriation, as well as carrying, storage, purchase of firearms and ammunition without a permit provided for by law; attempted murder of a law enforcement officer; AWOL from a military unit with weapons.

What did the investigation find?

The investigation established that on 20 April 2024, police stopped the defendants in the Vinnytsia region at night. Since the men had repeatedly transported appropriated military property, including weapons and ammunition, in their own car, one of them started a fight and used a firearm during the car inspection in order to conceal the criminal offence. As a result, one of the police officers died on the spot and the other was injured.

They were detained the next day while attempting to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine into the Republic of Moldova.

The defendants are currently in custody.

Attack on police officers in the Vinnytsia region

On April 20, at night in the Haisyn district of Vinnytsia region, police officers stopped an unknown car for inspection. There were two men in the car who opened fire on the police.

28th SMB named after Knights of the Winter Campaign denied media reports that the police officer who killed a policeman in the Vinnytsia region and the second attacker were allegedly members of the brigade. The Office of the Prosecutor General noted that the involvement of two servicemen in the crime is being checked.

Later, it became known that the video of the shooting of the police officer in the Vinnytsia region, which was spread in the media, showed soldiers from a military unit of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, law enforcement officers found the car in which the suspects in the police murder were travelling in the Vinnytsia region. On 21 April, the attackers were detained in the Odesa region.

On 22 April, two servicemen who staged a shooting incident in the Vinnytsia region were served with notices of suspicion of murder and attempted murder of police officers, as well as desertion.

Law enforcement officers found about 100 grenades and 25,000 rounds of ammunition in the pond, which had been thrown by the accused in the attack on police officers in the Vinnytsia region.

On 22 April, a preventive measure in the form of detention was chosen for both suspects.