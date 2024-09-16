Russia announces evacuation from two districts of Kursk region

Today, on 16 September, the Russian authorities announced the evacuation of settlements in the Rylsk and Khomutovka districts of the Kursk region, which are located in a 15-kilometre zone near the border with Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the governor of the Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov, wrote about this in his telegram channel.

'Based on operational information, the regional operational headquarters decided on the mandatory evacuation of settlements in the Rylsk and Khomutovka districts located in the 15-kilometre zone adjacent to the border with Ukraine in order to ensure security. The coordination of the evacuation process is entrusted to the security forces, local administration and militia of the Patriot centre in Kursk,’ the statement said.

As a reminder, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine appealed to the UN to join the humanitarian response in the Kursk region of Russia.

In turn, the Kremlin called the invitation by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to representatives of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to visit the Kursk region of Russia and join the humanitarian response a provocation.

According to Estonian intelligence, although Russian troops have launched a counter-offensive in the Kursk region, but they are not having much success.

CNN stated that the cost of the Kursk operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was high, but it is considered a success. The Kursk operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was a difficult test for the Ukrainian military. But despite all the difficulties, even after being wounded, most of them are confident that the Kursk operation was worth it.