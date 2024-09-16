Despite a flurry of criticism, the Toronto Film Festival decided to screen the scandalous film by Russian propagandist Anastasia Trofimova, Russians at War.

This is evidenced by the schedule on the festival's website, Censor.NET reports.

The screening of the propaganda film Russians at War by Russian director Anastasia Trofimtseva is scheduled for Tuesday, 17 September.

At the same time, it is noted that the festival formally ended on Sunday, 15 September.

Earlier, the film was removed from the programme due to public outrage and calls not to screen a film that cleans up Russian invaders fighting in Ukraine.

The day before, the Ukrainian State Film Agency condemned the film, calling it ‘veiled Russian propaganda’.

And the Verkhovna Rada appealed to its Canadian colleagues to prevent the film from being screened at the Toronto Film Festival.

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Toronto protested against the intention to screen Russians at War at the International Film Festival.

