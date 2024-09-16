Fire breaks out in Kharkiv’s Saltivka: Fire has been contained

A forest fire has broken out in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. So far, it has been contained.

Traffic was blocked on the section of the road from Karavan to Zhiliardi Street.

"There is no containment. Four hectares are burning, there is a threat of fire spread. Units and municipal equipment are working, 15 water trucks are providing water supply," noted Hladkykh.

At the same time, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said:

"Important information about the fire in Saltivka, near Zhuravlevskyi Hydropark. The city has mobilized all possible resources to support the rescuers of the State Emergency Service. Units of the Department for Emergency Situations, crews of Zelenbud and 18 units of municipal equipment are also working at the scene. The fire has now been contained on an area of 4 hectares. There is no threat to residential buildings.



Tram routes 16 and 16-A have been temporarily suspended. The section from Karavan to Zhiliardi Street remains blocked," the mayor said.

Buses #47, 63, 208, and 272 run a detour along Barabashova-Valentynivska-Akademika Pavlova-Tyurynska-Virynska, Kyivska-Shevchenko metro station, and further along the route.

