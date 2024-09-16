Zelenskyy instructs General Staff at meeting of Headquarters to provide list of measures to improve work of combat training centers

On 16 September, Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

"I held a meeting with the National Security Council. I heard a report on the situation at the front, as well as detailed reports from both our intelligence agencies - the FISU and the DIU - on the intentions of the Russian occupiers and the situation in their ranks. Intelligence officers noted a noticeable deterioration in discipline in Russian units.

The second is the current state of readiness of engineering defence at critical infrastructure facilities and the schedule for completing the work.

Issue number three is combat training centres. I heard a report from Ihor Voronchenko, Chief Inspector of the Ministry of Defence. He instructed the General Staff to provide a list of measures to improve the work of the centres. The state must guarantee quality training for those who defend it.

Finally, drones. Some of the largest exporters of drone components are imposing export restrictions. We know how to make sure that these restrictions do not become critical for us," Zelenskyy said.

Training of the mobilised

Recently, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced his intention to increase the time for basic military training for Ukrainian defenders.

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine admitted that before being sent to the front, mobilised soldiers undergo less training than he would like. Recruits undergo one month of basic military training, followed by six months to a month of specialised training.