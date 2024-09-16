Suspect in alleged attempted assassination attempt on Trump charged - media

Federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Ryan Rauth, who was detained on suspicion of an alleged attempted assassination of 45th US President Donald Trump. However, the charges are not related to the alleged assassination attempt.

AP writes about this, Censor.NET reports.

So far, the suspect has been charged with two charges related to illegal possession of weapons.

However, as AP notes, additional and more serious charges are possible as the investigation continues.

An attempted assassination attempt on Trump on 15 September

As a reminder, on Sunday, 15 September, a shooting took place near the US presidential candidate from the Republican Party, Donald Trump. The former president was not injured.

Soon after, it became known that the suspect had been detained. He was 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Root, a supporter of Ukraine who had previously been a vocal critic of the Republican.

The FBI is currently investigating the incident.