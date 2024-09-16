Occupiers launched "Shaheds" from northern direction - Air Force (updated)

On Monday evening, September 16, the occupiers launched Shahed attack drones from the north.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Shaheds in Sumy region heading for Kharkiv region," the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported at 8:16 pm.

"Shaheds in Sumy region heading for Chernihiv region," the air force reported at 9:47 p.m.

At 10:33 p.m., the Air Force reported:

"A group of Shaheds in Sumy region, which continues to move towards Chernihiv region.

A group of Shaheds in Poltava region, which continues to move in the direction of Kyiv region."

