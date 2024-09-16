Air quality may deteriorate in Kyiv due to fire near Vyshhorod - KCSA

Kyiv is being warned of possible smoke in Obolon, Podil and Sviatoshyn districts. The reason is a fire that occurred in an ecosystem near the village of Katiuzhanka in the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration.

The KCSA said that a forest fire near Vyshhorod could lead to smoke in Obolon, Podil, and Sviatoshyn districts of the capital.

In case of smoke, Kyiv residents are advised to:

Limit outdoor activities. Children and pregnant women should avoid long walks;

keep windows closed;

turn on air conditioning and air purification if possible;

carry out wet cleaning, it is useful to put containers with water to increase air humidity;

increase your water intake to 2-3 liters per day for adults. To compensate for the loss of salts and trace elements, it is recommended

to drink salted and mineral alkaline water, fermented milk drinks (skim milk, whey), juices, mineralized drinks, oxygen-protein shakes.

As a reminder, on Sunday, September 15, a temporary deterioration in air quality was recorded in the capital, presumably due to fires in the ecosystems of the Kyiv region.

