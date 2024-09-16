UN Secretary General’s spokesman Dujarric: War must end with observance of Ukraine’s territorial integrity

UN Secretary-General's spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, said that the war that Russia has unleashed against Ukraine must end with the observance of Ukraine's internationally recognized borders.

He said this when commenting on the so-called "peace plan" of US presidential candidate Donald Trump, recently announced by Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET informs.

"I will simply repeat our position, which is that we want this war to end in accordance with international law, in accordance with the UN Charter and in accordance with the territorial integrity of Ukraine," the UN Secretary-General's spokesman said.

Dujarric emphasized that his comment was "not a reaction" to the statements of politicians, but the position of the UN leadership.

It is worth reminding that recently, the Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance said that the 45th US President Trump's plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war may include the creation of a "demilitarized zone" in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia. At that time, Ukraine will have to refuse to join NATO.

