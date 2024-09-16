There are not enough volunteer fighters among Ukrainians in Poland to form Ukrainian Legion brigade - Sikorski

Ukrainian citizens in Poland failed to recruit enough volunteer fighters to form a Ukrainian Legion brigade.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski, Censor.NET reports with reference to Hromadske.

"For our part, we have done everything long ago. Now we are waiting for Ukrainian conscripts or volunteer fighters," Sikorski said.

As he noted, thousands of Ukrainians in Poland have registered in the Ukrainian database to update their place of residence, and therefore reported that they are "theoretically available." Nevertheless, according to the minister, there are still not enough volunteer fighters ready to form a brigade.

Ukrainian Legion in Poland

As a reminder, the creation of the Ukrainian Legion is envisaged by the security agreement signed by Ukraine and Poland on July 8.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that every Ukrainian citizen who decides to join the legion will be able to sign a contract with the Armed Forces.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that several thousand people in Poland have already registered to join the special volunteer unit Ukrainian Legion.