Russian troops launch massive air strike on Sumy

On the night of 17 September, the Russian occupiers, using a "Shahed" UAV, launched a massive air strike on the city of Sumy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"The consequences of the attack are being clarified, all services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack. The air defence forces are actively engaged in air defence and countering enemy strikes," the statement said.

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that in the evening of 16 September, Russian occupiers attacked Konotop in Sumy region with an attack drone.

In total, on 16 September, Russians fired 48 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region.

