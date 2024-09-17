Defence forces manage to regain position near Torske in Donetsk region - DeepState

The defence forces managed to regain their position near Torske in Donetsk region, while Russian occupants continue to advance in the vicinity of other settlements.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DeepState telegram channel.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces have regained their position near Torske. The enemy has advanced near Kolesnykivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Novohrodivka, in Hrodivka and Zhelanyi Pershyi," the osinters wrote.

