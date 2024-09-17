Russian army has been completely surrounded in Kremianoe, Kursk region, for some time now - DeepState. MAP

According to DeepState analysts, Russian troops were completely surrounded in the Russian village of Kremianoe in the Kursk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ukrainian OSINT community.

"Since the first days of the Kursk operation, the enemy has been in an operational encirclement in the village. Recently, they have managed to completely surround the group in the village, but periodically there are successful attempts to break through to the surrounding area with weapons and food," DeepState said.

As noted, the clearing of Kremiane has been reported more than once, but Russian troops are still there.

Watch more: Detonation of enemy APC-82A ammunition in Kursk region. VIDEO

"In the early days, because of a lie by someone from the infantry, the f###ers shot the commander of one of the battalions at point blank range with an APC," the analysts said.

DeepState adds that, on the one hand, clearing the village will take a lot of forces and resources, and on the other hand, the enemy is trapped there and is mainly defensive.