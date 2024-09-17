Ruscists executed unarmed captive Ukrainian soldier with sword in Novohrodivka, Donetsk region. PHOTO 18+

In Novohrodivka, Donetsk region, Russian soldiers executed an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with his hands tied with duct tape.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

The Ombudsman did not specify exactly where and when the execution of the Ukrainian serviceman took place.

According to volunteer Serhii Sternenko, Russians tortured and stabbed a Ukrainian prisoner of war in Novohrodivka, Donetsk region.

Lubinets noted that such actions of the Russian army are a gross violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War and a violation of international law.

The Ombudsman has already sent letters to international organisations

"How much longer will the world watch Russia openly demonstrate disregard for any norms and laws? I have sent letters to international organisations, the ICRC and the UN, to record another human rights violation by Russia," he said.

"I would like to emphasise that such demonstrative executions are aimed at demoralising Ukrainian society. However, seeing such actions, we must become even more determined in the fight against the aggressor," added the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

