Russians have no significant achievements in Chasiv Yar area - Kalashnikov, spokesman for 26th Artillery Brigade

Russian invaders are using fewer KABs in the Chasiv Yar area, while the number of attacks with unguided aerial missiles has increased.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Kalashnikov, a press officer of the 26th Artillery Brigade named after Roman Dashkevich, on the air of "Kyiv 24" TV channel.

The occupiers cannot boast of significant advances in the Chasiv Yar area. They can occupy Ukrainian positions, but then the defenders knock them out.

"That is, the situation is such, a kind of ‘swing’, which is a common phenomenon on the front line," the spokesman said.

At the same time, Kalashnikov stated that the occupiers have started to use less KABs to strike at Ukrainian positions. The enemy is using them more actively on their own territory.

"They are using a very significant number of KABs in the Kursk sector today. We can say that they have simply shifted their focus from the Donetsk sector to another, and that is why we are seeing this. They are trying to replace the KABs with unguided aerial missiles, which are not really that impressive," he stressed.

As a reminder, last week Kalashnikov said that the Russian army was conducting up to 20 assaults on Ukrainian positions every day. Sometimes such assaults lasted wave after wave. Also, the combat capability of Russian units is declining and they are forced to reformat such units.

Read more: Defence forces manage to regain position near Torske in Donetsk region - DeepState