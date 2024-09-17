Power supply in Sumy region should be restored by evening - "Ukrenergo"

Power engineers are working to restore electricity supply in Sumy region.

This was reported by the press service of "Ukrenergo", Censor.NET informs.

"At night, the enemy attacked power facilities in Sumy region. As a result, the city of Sumy and parts of Sumy and Chernihiv regions were cut off in the morning. Power engineers are working to repair the damage. Power supply should be restored by the evening," the statement said.

As a reminder, on the night of 17 September, Russian "shaheds" attacked power system facilities in Sumy region.

Also at night, the Russian occupiers launched a massive air strike on Sumy using "Shahed". There are problems with water and electricity in the city.

Read more: Series of explosions occurred in Sumy