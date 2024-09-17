Ruscists attack energy infrastructure of Sumy: Two large power substations are on fire

On Tuesday, 17 September, Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of the city of Sumy with ballistic missiles. As a result of the nighttime attack by "shaheds", two large electrical substations are on fire.

"Sumy is under ballistic attack. Following the previous ones, there is another attack on the energy sector. We are stockpiling water and charging gadgets for those who have electricity. Take care of your safety, the alert is on," he said.

Consequences of nighttime attacks by the "Shaheds"

According to "Radio Liberty" correspondent Aliona Yatsyna, more than 10 explosions occurred in Sumy at night, and the Russian attack caused problems with electricity and water supply in the city.

According to her, two large power substations are on fire in the city.

"There is no electricity, no connection either. Water is supplied up to the 5th floor more or less normally, but with reduced pressure. Trolleybuses are not running. As far as we know, people were not injured," she said.

As for the town of Konotop, which was also attacked by the Russian occupiers half an hour earlier than Sumy, there was a hit to the meat processing plant. There was a fire there, the correspondent added. According to her, Konotop is also without electricity and communication.

Also at night, the Russian occupiers launched a massive air strike on Sumy using "Shahed". There are problems with water and electricity in the city.