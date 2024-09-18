Enemy attacked Mykolaiv region with rocket: agricultural machinery was damaged

On the night of September 18, 2024, four UAVs of the "Shahed 131/136" type were destroyed in the Mykolaiv region.

This was announced by the head of the Mykolayiv RMA Vitalii Kim on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

It is also reported that around 3:45 a.m. Russian troops attacked the Bashtan district with a cruise missile, previously a Kh-59. As a result of combat work and falling debris, a dry grass fire broke out on the territory of the agricultural enterprise, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The blast wave damaged agricultural machinery and destroyed a fence. There are no casualties.

According to the RMA, yesterday during the day the enemy attacked the Kutsurub district several times with FPV drones. There are no casualties.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the occupiers attacked a car and a minibus in the Mykolaiv region with FPV drones in the morning. Two people were injured.