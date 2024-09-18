18 earthquakes recorded in Tver region of Russia, where ammunition depot detonates

In the city of Toropets, Tver region of the Russian Federation, 18 earthquakes were recorded after a nighttime drone attack on an ammunition depot that is still detonating.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Volcano Discovery monitoring service.

It is indicated that a series of earthquakes began at about 4 o'clock local time on the night of Wednesday, 18 September.

It is noted that the magnitude of the earthquakes, which were detected within 2.5 hours, ranged from 2 to 3.2 on the Richter scale.

NASA's orbiting fire monitoring system FIRMS records a large-scale fire in the area of an ammunition depot attacked by Ukrainian drones.

As a reminder, on the night of Wednesday, 18 September, powerful explosions were heard in the Tver region of Russia. Local authorities reported a fire and evacuation of the population.

Russian media reported a fire and detonation at an ammunition depot.