Draft law on reform of agreements with investigation of corruption crimes, agreed with partners, was registered in Verkhovna Rada - Shabunin

The Verkhovna Rada registered draft law No. 12039 on the reform of agreements with the investigation of corruption crimes.

Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Center, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

The reform of the agreement with the investigation by the end of September is an agreement with the EU in exchange for 350 billion euros in the budget, he noted.

"In the previous series, under the guise of "reform", Tatarov and others tried to push through draft law No. 11340, which allowed corrupt officials to buy themselves out of prison. Thanks to a public scandal, the OP managed to repel that attempt.

The new draft law No. 12039 largely solves the problems that currently exist in agreements with the investigation. It is agreed with NABU, SAPO, and international partners. A meeting of the law enforcement committee on this issue will be held today and tomorrow," Shabunin explained.

The head of the ACC called on members of the Verkhovna Rada committee to refrain from any provocations and attempts to introduce harmful amendments to the draft law.

"Such attempts will throw us into yet another scandal of a national scale. And there are definitely capitals (and forces) in the EU that will take advantage of this scandal to promote the narrative of the "total corruption of Zelenskyy's government". This will definitely hit the European Union's financial and military support for us.

Deputies who would do such a thing to save their corrupt officials are obvious enemies of Ukraine. We will make their names known to every Ukrainian. However, the political responsibility for such actions of deputies will lie with Volodymyr Zelenskyy," he concluded.

