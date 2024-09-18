Mossad planted explosives in 5,000 Hezbollah pagers months before bombings - Reuters

Israel's foreign intelligence service, the Mossad, planted small amounts of explosives in 5,000 Taiwanese pagers imported by the Lebanese group Hezbollah months before the bombings.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

The agency cited a senior source in the Lebanese Security Service and another source.

According to their data, Hezbollah ordered 5,000 pagers from the Taiwanese company Gold Apollo. The pagers were imported into Lebanon earlier this year.

Israel installed a board with explosives in the pagers

Gold Apollo founder Hsu Ching-Kuang said the pagers that exploded were made by a company in Europe that had the right to use the firm's brand. The company named BAC in a statement, but Ching-Kuang declined to comment on its specific location.

Hezbollah fighters are said to be using pagers as a low-tech means of communication to prevent Israel from tracking their location.

However, the devices were modified by the Mossad "at a production level," a senior Lebanese source told reporters.

"The Mossad installed an explosive board in the device, which receives the code. It is very difficult to detect in any way. Even with any device or scanner," the source explained to Reuters.

The devices responded to the coded message

3,000 pagers are reported to have exploded after sending a coded message that simultaneously activated the explosives.

Another security source told Reuters that the new pagers contained up to three grams of explosives, which went "undetected" by Hezbollah for months.

Images of the destroyed pagers analyzed by the agency showed the format and stickers on the back panel consistent with pagers manufactured by Gold Apollo of Taipei, Taiwan.

It will be recalled that pagers in the pockets or hands of militants of the Iranian-backed Lebanese group "Hezbollah" exploded en masse in Lebanon. Members of the group used these devices for communication.

Israel blames Israel, or rather the foreign intelligence service Mossad, for blowing up Hezbollah's pagers.In turn, Israel does not comment on this incident.