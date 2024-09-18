Stubb calls for exclusion of Russian Federation from UN Security Council and abolition of right of veto of one state

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has called for an expansion of the UN Security Council, the abolition of the veto power for any state, and the expulsion of any member participating in an "illegal war" such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

Stubb, who is in charge of Finland's foreign policy, said he would add his voice to calls for reform next week in New York at the UN General Assembly, where the composition of the world body's Security Council will be discussed.

The Security Council, which includes five permanent members and 10 rotating member states, is responsible for maintaining peace around the world, but geopolitical rivalries have led it to an impasse on several issues, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Stubb's arguments for excluding Russia

The Finnish leader said he would propose increasing the number of permanent members from five to ten, adding one more representative from Latin America, two representatives from Africa, and two representatives from Asia.

"No state should have the right of veto in the UN Security Council," he emphasized.

The US, one of the five veto-wielding countries along with Russia, China, France, and the UK, also supported giving two permanent seats to Africa.

Stubb noted that any member of the organization waging an illegal war "like the one Russia is currently waging in Ukraine" should be removed.

Support of Ukraine

It states that any changes to the composition of the Security Council, including five veto powers, must be approved by two-thirds of the General Assembly.

"My main idea is that if the countries of the Global South, from Latin America, from Africa, from Asia do not have powers in the system, they will turn their backs on the United Nations. And we don't want that," he said.

Stubb also called on Western countries to lift restrictions on the use of provided weapons, which leave Ukraine "with its hands tied behind its back."

"We must let go of this hand and allow Ukraine to do what Russia is doing to it," the Finnish president added.

