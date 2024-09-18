State budget expenditures for payments to military exceeded UAH 82 billion in August - Ministry of Finance

Expenditures of the general fund of the state budget in August increased to UAH 286.2 billion, compared to UAH 264.3 billion in July.

This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance, citing data from the State Treasury Service.

In particular, UAH 109.6 billion was allocated for salaries and wages in August, including expenditures on military personnel's salaries, which increased to UAH 82.3 billion, compared to UAH 80.9 billion in July, UAH 79.8 billion in June and May, and UAH 78.5 billion in April.

Since the beginning of the year, the state budget has allocated UAH 817.5 billion for labor remuneration, including UAH 620.2 billion for the salaries of military personnel.

In addition, expenditures on goods and services decreased to UAH 36.7 billion in August (UAH 46.4 billion in July and UAH 44.3 billion in June).

Expenditures on social security (pensions, benefits, scholarships) amounted to UAH 48.2 billion in August.

Another UAH 23.6 billion was allocated for subsidies and current transfers to enterprises (institutions, organizations).

Expenditures on public debt servicing amounted to UAH 49.2 billion in August, and UAH 10.3 billion were spent on transfers to local budgets.

In total, in January-August 2024, the total cash expenditures of the general fund of the state budget amounted to UAH 2.1 trillion, which is UAH 206.5 billion or 10.9% more than in the same period last year.

As reported, in August 2024, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 386.2 billion in taxes, fees and mandatory payments. This is more than three times more than in the previous month. However, UAH 228.1 billion of the total amount of funds came in the form of international aid (grants) from the EU and the US.

In July 2024, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 120.3 billion in taxes, fees and mandatory payments, in June 2024 - UAH 138 billion, and in May - UAH 151.8 billion.

In April 2024, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 153.6 billion, in March - UAH 158.1 billion, and in February - UAH 188.6 billion. In January 2024, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 116 billion.