Limitedly fit under 25 will not be mobilized, Defense Ministry order is being prepared - Stefanchuk

Persons of limited fitness for military service aged 18 to 25 will not be mobilized. The Ministry of Defense is preparing a corresponding order.

This was stated by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

He said that the Rada held a closed meeting with the military on the mobilization of people under 25.

"First of all, the Armed Forces will not mobilize such persons aged 18 to 25. This will be set out in the order of the Ministry of Defense, which they promised to issue by the end of this week," explained Stefanchuk.

Read more: Father of three minors is not always entitled to deferment from mobilisation: TCR’s clarification

Also, the speaker added, people who were previously mobilized will not be sent to assault operations or other operations involving an increased risk to life and health.

Legislative changes will also be developed to rotate and replace those already mobilized in order to maintain combat capability.

"We agreed to get together during this period, which we will have between this meeting and the next one, and think about what legislative mechanism we can do to ensure the rotation of these people, and what defermеnt in this law will be introduced so that it is sufficient to take out the people who have already been mobilized and bring in other trained people who meet the requirements of the law on mobilization. This is a step-by-step plan that we have agreed on with the military," summarized Stefanchuk.

Read more: Delivery of summonses to be automated in Ukraine - Ministry of Defence