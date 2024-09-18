250 people are evacuated in Kharkiv region due to large-scale forest fires - RMA

Forest fires continue to rage in the Kharkiv region. Currently, 14 fire areas have been recorded.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

According to the official, the most threatening situation is in the Izyum region, namely in the village of Andriivka. Local residents had to be evacuated from there.

"The most threatening situation is in the village of Andriivka, Izium district. We decided to evacuate three streets of this village that are closest to the forest. About 250 local residents will be helped to move to safer places," said Syniehubov.

The official of the RMA added that 150 units of equipment and almost 600 personnel were involved in the fire extinguishing.

As a reminder, on Tuesday, September 17, the Ministry of Environment reported that over 50 fires were extinguished in Ukraine over the past day, but another 20 are still being extinguished.

Forest fires in Ukraine

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that forests in Poltava region have been burning for three days.

Before that, it was reported that residents of two villages were evacuated due to a forest fire in Poltava region. Private houses and buildings were damaged.

The State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" stated that the situation with forest fires in Ukraine has now stabilized, but foresters and the State Emergency Service will have to fight the spread of the fire for at least another week.

