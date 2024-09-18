Deputy Head of Kyiv National Police Poliienko lives in elite 220 sq.m. apartment of mother-in-law who earned UAH 100 in her lifetime - media

Taras Poliienko, deputy head of the Kyiv National Police, lives in a 220-square-meter apartment in an elite residential complex owned by his retired mother-in-law. The woman officially earned only 100 hryvnias in her life.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an investigation by the Radio Liberty project Schemes.

What is known about Poliienko's luxury real estate?

As journalists found out, Poliienko and his family moved into a duplex apartment in a business-class residential complex in Kyiv in March 2022, which he reflected in his declaration.

A little later, he resigned as head of the police department in the capital's River Port and took up the position of deputy head of the Kyiv National Police.

Mother-in-law earned money for luxury real estate by growing flowers

In his declaration, he indicated that the owner of the apartment was his mother-in-law, Valentyna Tkachenko. According to the data obtained by Skhemy from sources in the State Tax Service, she has officially earned 100 hryvnias since 1998. She retired in 2014 and now receives less than 3 thousand hryvnias a month. Her husband, Poliyenko's father-in-law, receives the same pension.

His total official income for the last three years, excluding his pension, according to the Schemes' sources, amounted to about 350 thousand hryvnias. That is, their total official income would not have been enough to purchase the above real estate in the residential complex.

In a commentary to journalists, Poliienko said that he did not know the "circumstances of the purchase" of the apartment, and his wife explained that her mother earned money by growing flowers, and, in addition, the family "had a Volga, which was equivalent in value to a residential apartment in Kyiv."

The officer also declared that his wife received UAH 7 million as a gift from her grandmother, but her official income also does not allow to explain such savings.

The area of the apartment was increased by almost 40%.

The investigators obtained the contract of sale of the apartment. The apartment was purchased in 2020 for 3.3 million hryvnias (about 120 thousand dollars at the time). The area specified in the document is 162.1 square meters. The mother-in-law also bought two parking spaces worth UAH 172,500 each.

Later, however, the area of the apartment increased to 220 square meters - by almost 40%, as evidenced by an extract from the state real estate register. According to a certificate from the Bureau of Technical Inventory, the apartment's area was increased by 58 square meters due to the glazing of the terrace and loggia.

According to the layout, the apartment occupies two floors and is located on the top floor of the residential complex.

Investigators also noted that before moving to the capital's residential complex, the police officer's family lived in Kyiv region, in a house of more than 180 square meters in the village of Velyka Dymerka.

This property is registered in the name of his sister Olena Paliienko, deputy director of the Department for Citizenship, Passportization and Registration of the State Migration Service of Ukraine. The house is located on a plot of land also owned by Olena Paliienko, and next door is land and a house owned by the Poliiens' mother.

After Taras Poliienko took over as deputy head of the Kyiv National Police, the mother and sister's land plot was rebuilt, a swimming pool was added, and the landscape design changed.

Poliienko's declaration

According to the policeman's declarations, from 2015 to 2023, he received a salary of 15 thousand hryvnias to more than 70 thousand per month (the last two years - ed.). At the same time, his wife's official income from 2017 to 2023 amounted to almost 600 thousand hryvnias.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption became interested in the origin of this money last May. The materials on monitoring of the official's lifestyle were then transferred to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. In a comment to Skhemy, the SAPO said that "there were not enough grounds to take the case to court at that time."

